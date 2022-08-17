STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures lower, Lowe's & Target earnings, retail sales
Retail continues to be a focus this week with earnings coming from Lowe's and Target. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures traded lower ahead of a key report on retail sales and earnings reports from major retailers.
The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.2% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.
Oil prices bounced around on Wednesday, after hitting a six-month low the previous day.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $87.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures were around $92.00 a barrel.
On the economic calendar, economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate retail sales to inch up 0.1% month-over-month, well below June’s stronger-than-expected increase of 1.0%. Excluding the automotive component, spending is seen slipping 0.1% in July compared with a 1.0% rise the prior month.
The parade of retail earnings continues Wednesday morning, with home improvement chain Lowe’s and big box department store chain Target. In the afternoon, the focus will turn to computer networking giant and Dow member Cisco Systems.
Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as regional markets looked to strong economic signs out of the U.S. and China as drivers of growth.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite edged up 0.5%.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, its third straight gain, adding 8.06 points to 4,305.20. The Dow gained 239.57 points, or 0.7%, to 34,152.01. The Nasdaq fell 25.50 points, or 0.2%, to 13,102.55.
Walmart jumped 5.1% after the nation's largest retailer reported strong results that easily topped analysts' forecasts. Home Depot rose 4.1% after also reporting better-than-expected results.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Wednesday to $3.943, according to AAA. Tuesday's price was $3.949 The price dropped below $4 for the first time since March last Thursday, when the price fell to $3.99. Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14. Diesel slipped as well to $5.011 from $5.021.
Oil prices turned lower overnight after gaining briefly following falling to a six-month low on Tuesday.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $86.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures were around $91.00 a barrel.
The contracts slumped about 3% on Tuesday as weak U.S. housing starts data spurred concerns about a potential global recession.
Crude stocks fell by about 448,000 barrels for the week ended Aug. 12. Gasoline inventories fell by about 4.5 million barrels, while distillate stocks fell by about 759,000 barrels, according to Reuters sources.
Bitcoin was trading at around $24,000 after trading lower for three straight days. Bitcoin has gained more than 3% in the past week. For the month, the cryptocurrency has gained 0.7%, but for the year it is down more than 48%.
Ethereum was trading around $1,900, gaining more than 10% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading lower at 8 cents after rising more than 25% in the past week.
