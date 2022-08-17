Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Retail sales cooled in July as white-hot inflation weighs on spending

Economists expected retail sales to moderate in July as gas prices fell

Evolution VC Partners founder Gregg Smith discusses volatility in the markets and the impact it will have on retail investors. video

Retail investors 'severely wounded' in this market: Expert

Americans pulled back on spending at retail stores in July, a sign that painfully high inflation is starting to weigh on U.S. households. 

Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods, including cars, food and gasoline, was flat at 0% in July, unchanged from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected sales to rise 0.1%.

It marked a major decline from an increase of 0.8% in June, which was downwardly revised from the initial report of a 1% uptick.

The July advance is not adjusted for inflation, meaning that consumers may be spending the same but getting less bang for their buck. When taking inflation into consideration, retail sales would likely show a modest but steady decline in recent months.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates..


 


 