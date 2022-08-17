Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Fed officials anticipate 'significant' interest rate hikes until inflation eases, minutes show

Fed officials signal support for more interest rate hikes, meeting minutes show

close
Former Fannie Mae executive Tim Rood provides an overview of the housing market after August homebuilder sentiment plunged on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Fed tightening spurred 'the great housing recession': Expert

Former Fannie Mae executive Tim Rood provides an overview of the housing market after August homebuilder sentiment plunged on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Federal Reserve officials indicated at their July meeting that additional interest rate hikes are necessary in the coming months until policymakers see evidence that inflation has cooled "considerably."

Minutes from the U.S. central bank's July 26-27 meeting released on Wednesday show that policymakers reiterated the need to raise interest rates to a level that brings consumer prices closer to their 2% goal. Officials voted unanimously to raise the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points two weeks ago.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 