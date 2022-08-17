Lowe's posts surprise drop in comparable sales on slowing demand

Lowe's Cos Inc. reported a surprise drop in quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as demand for tools and paint eased from pandemic highs due to rising inflation and offices reopening.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, people took up home renovation projects, benefiting Lowe's, but a return to pre-pandemic work routines and higher inflation have pulled consumers' attention away from investing in their homes.

Lowe's same-store sales decreased 0.3% in the second quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 2.4% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company said it expects full-year total sales toward the bottom end of its range of $97 billion to $99 billion.

