FTX fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried
The trial over the Sam Bankman-Fried and the collapse of crypto trading firm FTX that erased $1 billion in customer funds resumes Tuesday with a host of new witnesses expected to take the stand, including his former girlfriend Caroline Ellison. FOX Business is providing real-time updates from the courtroom.
Caroline Ellison, who ran Alameda Research, sister company of FTX, arrived at the courthouse Tuesday morning. Many believe her testimony will be damaging for Sam Bankman-Fried.
In late 2022, Ellison said she and FTX co-founder Bankman-Fried misled lenders about how much the company was borrowing from the cryptocurrency exchange as part of her plea deal, as reported by Bloomberg.
