Impact of Iran's Israel attack on stocks, gold and oil trading

Investors are monitoring the impact to U.S. stocks and bonds, as well as oil, gold and Bitcoin after Iran's unprecented attack on Israel over the weekend.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

7Posts
Stocks jump to kickoff the week

U.S. stocks posted modest gains despite Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend. Investors are digesting more corporate earnings including a positive quarter from Goldman Sachs. Those shares rose on Monday.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Oil slips

Oil prices pulled back in the hours following Iran's attack against Israel but market watchers are keeping close tabs on West Texas Intermediate and Brent prices for any future potential impact if the Middle East crisis escalates.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Gold prices

Gold held near its all-time high on Monday. Even before Iran attacked Israel, gold was hitting fresh records as investors try to handicap the impact of a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Late Friday, Goldman Sachs raised its price target on the yellow metal to $2,700 an ounce from $2,300. State Street SPDR GLD ETF, the largest backed by physical gold, is up 7.6% this year outperforming its benchmark.

SymbolPriceChange%Change
GLD$216.89-2.91-1.32

Posted by FOX Business Team
Bitcoin

Bitcoin , the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, rose Monday as investors weigh Iran's attack on Israel. Investors view crypto as a safe asset or alternative to stocks.

It touched $66,870.29 Friday and has gained 57% this year.

Posted by FOX Business Team
Biden reaches out to Middle East neighbors

Late Sunday, President Biden disclosed he spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan and the two discussed the escalation between Iran and Israel.

Posted by FOX Business Team
LIVE UPDATES

Iran's attack on Israel: Follow all the live developments from the Middle East as well as how the U.S. is monitoring the situation.

Posted by FOX Business Team

