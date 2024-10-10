Is your flight among the thousands cancelled due to Hurricane Milton?

Flights in Florida and many Gulf states have been canceled due to Hurricane Milton.

Over 2,270 flights were canceled as of Thursday, according to tracking software FlightAware.



Airports in Orlando, Tampa, and elsewhere grounded flights throughout the week. In Miami alone, 148 flights were canceled.



According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), some airports remained closed on Thursday due to the storm. Storm surge warnings continue throughout affected areas.

FLORIDA AIRPORTS CLOSE AS HURRICANE MILTON NEARS

"If you’re traveling out of Florida, please do not head to the airport unless that airport is open and it’s safe to drive there. Always check with your airline(s) to verify flight status," wrote the TSA.



HURRICANE MILTON'S PATH TAKES IT THROUGH TAMPA, ORLANDO AIRPORTS, AIRLINES ARE IMPACTED



Winds reached 120 mph as Hurricane Milton made landfall in western Florida on Wednesday evening. Milton also created at least three tornadoes in South Florida.



Tampa International Airport was hardest hit, with 380 flights canceled as of Thursday.

If your flight has been canceled, you are entitled to a full refund on the same method of payment, according to the Department of Transportation. This is true even of "non-refundable" tickets.



While airlines often do re-book travelers automatically upon flight cancelation, given Hurricane Milton's widespread outages, it is recommended instead to call your airline's international help desk.

Additionally, tagging an airline on a social media platform like X can sometimes get the attention of representatives who can rebook passengers rapidly.