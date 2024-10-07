Hurricane Milton's path takes it through Tampa, Orlando airports, airlines are impacted

Hurricane Milton continued swirling towards Florida on Monday, prompting responses from airlines and major airports in the storm’s projected path.

Many airlines are keeping a close eye on the hurricane, its projected path and how it could impact their operations. They have also responded with travel advisories and waivers.

Milton, currently a Category 5 storm, is "forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall in Florida" on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

"We have a weather waiver in place," United Airlines said. "We’re continuing to monitor closely."

United’s travel alert for Milton currently applies to tickets for flights originally slated for Oct. 7-10 to fly to or from four airports – Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Key West International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport – that passengers purchased Oct. 4 or earlier.

The airline said it will waive change fees and fare differences for impacted passengers that reschedule their flights. The rescheduled flights must leave within the Oct. 5-17 timeframe and maintain the original’s cabin and cities, according to its travel alert.

In a travel advisory of its own, Southwest noted Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton and Tampa flights could see disruptions Oct. 7-10 and Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami and West Palm Beach ones could experience them Oct. 9-10.

"Customers holding reservations to, from, or through the cities … on the corresponding dates who want to alter their travel plans may rebook or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying additional charges," the airline said online. "Additionally, Customers holding reservations for a flight that is canceled or Customers who opt not to travel as a result of a significant delay may request a refund for the unused portion of their ticket."

Eligible Southwest travelers can also elect to receive a flight credit for a cancellation.

Another major carrier, Delta, told FOX Business, "Beginning Sunday afternoon, Delta began affording customers who wish to move booked travel around the storm the ability to do so with fare differences waived."

That includes Oct. 7-10 flights through nine Florida cities if the rebooking occurs no later than Oct. 15 in the same type of cabin.

American Airlines is waiving the change fee for customers with flights to and from 12 Florida cities scheduled for Oct. 8-10 who make their trip adjustments by Oct. 10 and follow other provisions, according to its website.

Other airlines have also responded to the upcoming hurricane.

Spirit Airlines is applying its "Flexible Travel Policies" waiving fare differences through Oct. 17 for customers who had planned to travel to, from or through six Florida airports between Oct. 7-10, it said in a travel advisory.

For Frontier Airlines, it has extended its own flexible travel policy to Oct. 7-10 flights for six Florida cities and Cancun, meaning the change fee is waived, its website showed. Those who scrap their vacation plans can receive a travel credit with the airlines.

Breeze Airways "currently have a travel waiver in place for Guests traveling to/from" Fort Myers, Tampa, Jacksonville, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Sarasota and Vero Beach" between Oct. 7-10.

That allows them to obtain a full flight credit if they decide to cancel it or "move to the next available flight or anytime within the next 2 weeks (14 days) of your original flight without additional charges," the airline said.

The travel advisories and waivers from airlines come as two major Florida airports have made changes to their operations in response to Milton.

Tampa International Airport said Monday that it "will suspend all commercial and cargo operations beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday" in preparation for the hurricane "with the Airport remaining closed to the public until it can assess any damage after the storm."

Meanwhile, Orlando International Airport, located in the central region of the Sunshine State, said it will scrap "commercial passenger and private operations" starting Wednesday.

"The airport is not closed and will remain open to accept emergency/air and relief flights as necessary," the airport said. "We will resume commercial operations as soon as possible based on damage assessment."

Milton will mark the second hurricane to hit Florida in less than two weeks after Helene came onshore in the state’s Big Bend region.