Chick-fil-A opens in Las Vegas casino

The Golden Nugget is now serving Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets.

A Chick-fil-A opened inside the downtown Las Vegas hotel and casino Monday. The new fast-food location is the first inside a Las Vegas casino, though the chain does have a few other locations in the city.

Inside the Carson Tower, the 1,100-square-foot restaurant operates 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It has seating available for up to 62 guests at a time and offer its normal roster of foods, including chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches and chicken strips, plus desserts, salads and sides.

Neither the casino or fast-food giant immediately responded to a request for comment from FOX Business, but Chris Latil, Golden Nugget's senior vice president and general manager, told FOX 5 in Las Vegas the company is "constantly bringing the best food options to our guests and look forward to the world-famous chicken sandwich outpost."

The casino's parent company, entertainment brand Landry's, owns more than two dozen restaurants, which mostly serve steak and seafood. The new Chick-fil-A will be the first chicken-themed spot on the property and the first not owned directly by Landry's.

