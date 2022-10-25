Yeezy products removed, Gap says, shuts down YeezyGap website

Gap Inc. is removing Yeezy Gap items from store shelves and has already shut down the website associated with the apparel line, the clothing retailer said Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GPS GAP INC. 10.56 +0.29 +2.82%

The moves come after the end of the partnership between Gap and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in September. Ye accused the company of not complying with their agreement at the time. They first entered the planned 10-year partnership in which Ye would create a Yeezy line for the retailer in 2020.

KANYE WEST TALKS SEVERING PARTNERSHIPS WITH ADIDAS AND GAP

Gap said Tuesday that Ye’s "recent remarks and behaviors further underscore" why the deal was terminated.

"Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values," Gap said in a statement. "On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination.

ADIDAS ENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH KANYE WEST OVER ANTISEMITIC COMMENTS

Earlier on Tuesday, Adidas said that after a "thorough review," it has decided to end its partnership with Ye, citing his recent remarks. The termination of that partnership involves Adidas halting production of Yeezy-branded items and ceasing payments to the rapper and his companies "with immediate effect," the retail giant said.

Ye said he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" in a recent tweet. He was also locked out of his accounts on Twitter and Instagram in connection to posts that, according to the companies, violated platform rules, The Associated Press reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Julia Musto contributed to this report.