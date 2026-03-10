Yamaha moves US headquarters out of California after nearly 50 years

Yamaha Motor Co. is relocating its U.S. headquarters from California to Georgia after nearly a half century of operations in the Golden State.

The company announced late last month that it will move the corporate headquarters of its U.S. entity from Cypress, California, to Kennesaw, Georgia. It added that the relocation will occur incrementally by business function, starting in late 2026, and is expected to conclude in late 2028.

Yamaha said in its announcement the move is "undertaking structural reforms aimed at improving the profitability of its U.S. operations in response to cost increases resulting from U.S. tariffs and changes in the market environment."

CALIFORNIA TECH LEADERS CHALLENGE PROGRESSIVE POLICIES AS BILLIONAIRES, BUSINESSES FLEE

The company manufactures ATVs, boat engines, personal watercraft and other motorized products. It is also known for its motorcycles, though they are not produced in North America.

PUBLIC STORAGE RELOCATES HEADQUARTERS FROM CALIFORNIA TO TEXAS

Yamaha established its office in Cypress in 1979, a year after acquiring the land. It relocated its marine business to Kennesaw in 1999 and its motorsports business there in 2019. The California office houses mostly corporate functions and the financial services business, Yamaha said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YMHAY YAMAHA MOTOR 14.1375 -0.17 -1.17%

"After many years of great partnership, we are honored and proud to welcome Yamaha's American headquarters to the No. 1 state for business," said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. "This is another loud and clear testament to what we offer job creators from around the world. To any other California-based companies looking for a better home, we'll give you plenty of reasons to keep Georgia on your mind."

RICH CALIFORNIANS FLOCK TO LAS VEGAS HOUSING MARKET AS LAWMAKERS CONSIDER WEALTH TAX

Yamaha employs more than 2,300 workers in Georgia, according to Kemp's office.

The move adds to a broader trend of relocations out of California by both corporations and individuals, as the high cost of doing business and a proposed wealth tax on the state's highest earners weighs.