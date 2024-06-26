World’s largest cruise ship catches fire, loses power during mishap

Royal Caribbean International’s massive Icon of the Seas ship recently caught fire and experienced a power outage, company officials say.

A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson confirmed the incident to USA Today. The fire reportedly broke out on Tuesday while the ship was docked in Costa Maya, a tourist region in Southeast Mexico.

The company official said no one was injured during the fire, which was isolated to an area where crew members worked. The spokesperson also said the ship's backup power was "immediately" activated, and the ship's main power system was eventually restored back to normal.

Icon of the Seas – which is the largest cruise ship in the world – entered into service in January of this year. The 250,800-ton ship has more than 2,800 guest cabins in 28 variations, and even boasts a three-story "Ultimate Family Townhouse."

After previewing the cruise in January, Travelmation head of media and luxury travel adviser Rebekah Ingraham told FOX Business that she had "never seen anything like that before."

"When you drive up even to the port, you can’t help but just go ‘wow,’" she explained. "And as we were sitting there waiting to take off, there were a couple other cruise ships that would come by – and these are massive cruise ships – but they look small next to the Icon of the Seas."

According to Royal Caribbean International’s website, a standard room on the ship's seven-day Caribbean voyage costs between $1,450 and $1,850. Guests interested in renting suites can spend anywhere from $2,900 to $4,800.

The company describes Icon of the Seas as a "first-of-its-kind" experience that includes several pools, a water park and numerous food and drink options.

"It’s thrills you never dared to imagine and next-level chill you never dreamed possible," the website describes. "Let your adrenaline surge at the largest water park at sea or conquer an all-out test of courage dangling high above the ocean."

"Pick from seven unique pools to satisfy any mood – this is an all-you-can-swim buffet…. and discover dishes to delight every appetite with 40 ways to dine and drink," the site adds. "This is the Icon of Vacations."

No additional details about the fire incident are known at this time.

FOX Business reached out to Royal Caribbean Group for comment, but did not immediately hear back.