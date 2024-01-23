Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

McDonald's
Published

Woman finds 'literal trash bag' in McDonalds' Mcflurry: 'It was so on purpose'

The woman said that it appeared that the plastic bag was placed 'on purpose' at the bottom of her McFlurry

close
A viral video posted to TikTok shows a mysterious piece of plastic found in a McDonald's frozen McFlurry dessert. Credit: Kellie Ulmer via Storyful video

Mysterious plastic item found in McFlurry dessert in TikTok viral video

A viral video posted to TikTok shows a mysterious piece of plastic found in a McDonald's frozen McFlurry dessert. Credit: Kellie Ulmer via Storyful

A woman's McDonald's' dinner turned sour after she claimed she found a "literal trash bag" at the bottom of her Oreo McFlurry.

In Kellie Ulmer's TikTok post, which has garnered nearly 2 million views, she is seen reacting to the nauseating sight of pulling out a McFlurry-covered trash bag.

"It was so on purpose like folded so small at the bottom," Ulmer captioned her viral social media post. 

"It's a literal trash bag or something," she said.

MCDONALD'S DOUBLE BIG MAC SLATED TO HIT MENU ON JAN 24

Woman with McDonald's McFlurry

Kellie Ulmer pulled out what appeared to be a plastic bag from her Oreo McFlurry. (Kellie Ulmer via Storyful / Fox News)

Ulmer said that she was "losing her mind" as she continually pulled out what appeared to be a plastic bag.

"The gasp I just let out," one person wrote.

MCDONALD'S CEO SAYS ‘MISINFORMATION’ OVER ISRAEL/HAMAS WAR HURTING COMPANY'S MIDDLE EAST BUSINESS

Another said that she was a McDonald's' employee and claimed that the bag was what the liquid ice cream was held in.

"I guess they threw the bag in too," she wrote.

Woman with McDonald's McFlurry

Kelley Ulmer reacts after pulling out what appeared to be a "literal trash bag." (Kellie Ulmer via Storyful / Fox News)

In Ulmer's video, she is heard deliberating with her friend whether they should sue the burger giant.

"I'm going to pee," the girls are heard laughing, "Should we sue?"

Many people also commented saying how "unsettling" it was to see trash in someone’s food after they’ve already eaten most of their sweet treat.

"I would throw up," another wrote.

Kellie Ulmer

People reacted to Kellie Ulmer's viral post. (Kellie Ulmer via Storyful / Fox News)

It is unclear if Ulmer reached out to McDonald's' following the unsettling incident.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

McDonald's' did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.