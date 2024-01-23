Woman finds 'literal trash bag' in McDonalds' Mcflurry: 'It was so on purpose'

A woman's McDonald's' dinner turned sour after she claimed she found a "literal trash bag" at the bottom of her Oreo McFlurry.

In Kellie Ulmer's TikTok post, which has garnered nearly 2 million views, she is seen reacting to the nauseating sight of pulling out a McFlurry-covered trash bag.

"It was so on purpose like folded so small at the bottom," Ulmer captioned her viral social media post.

"It's a literal trash bag or something," she said.

MCDONALD'S DOUBLE BIG MAC SLATED TO HIT MENU ON JAN 24

Ulmer said that she was "losing her mind" as she continually pulled out what appeared to be a plastic bag.

"The gasp I just let out," one person wrote.

MCDONALD'S CEO SAYS ‘MISINFORMATION’ OVER ISRAEL/HAMAS WAR HURTING COMPANY'S MIDDLE EAST BUSINESS

Another said that she was a McDonald's' employee and claimed that the bag was what the liquid ice cream was held in.

"I guess they threw the bag in too," she wrote.

In Ulmer's video, she is heard deliberating with her friend whether they should sue the burger giant.

"I'm going to pee," the girls are heard laughing, "Should we sue?"

Many people also commented saying how "unsettling" it was to see trash in someone’s food after they’ve already eaten most of their sweet treat.

"I would throw up," another wrote.

It is unclear if Ulmer reached out to McDonald's' following the unsettling incident.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

McDonald's' did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.