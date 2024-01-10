McDonald's Double Big Mac slated to hit menu on Jan 24

McDonald’s is temporarily putting an ultra-large Big Mac on its U.S. menu.

The Double Big Mac, announced Tuesday, will come with extra sauce and the typical Big Mac toppings and bun, according to McDonald’s . Like the name suggests, it will contain four patties.

Sales of the "limited time" Double Big Mac are to begin at certain locations in the U.S. on Jan. 24. There are some 13,500 McDonald’s restaurant locations across the country, the company has reported.

The four-patty sandwich previously had a stint as a U.S. offering in 2020 that was accompanied by a one-patty "Little Mac."

The Big Mac and other burgers that McDonald’s sells have received alterations like adding onions while still cooking, softer buns and "perfectly" melted cheese to make them "even better" as part of a previously announced "Best Burger" initiative. The company said it would bring those changes to all U.S. locations by 2024 and most other markets in two years.

McDonald’s considers the Big Mac part of its core menu, which the fast-food chain said in December generates roughly 65% of system-wide sales.

The sandwich is also among the 17 menu items that McDonald’s said are each worth $1 billion. Some others include McNuggets and the world-famous fries, with the McCrispy joining the ranks in 2023.

