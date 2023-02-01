Winter weather: Over 1,900 flights canceled as storm slams South

Thousands of flights are disrupted again on Wednesday as harsh winter weather continues to hit the South.

The storm, which started Monday, was forecast to bring several rounds of freezing rain and sleet to Texas and nearby states through Wednesday.

More than 1,900 flights in, out of and across the U.S. have been canceled as of 10:30 a.m. ET, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Another 950 are delayed, according to FlightAware data.

WINTER WEATHER LEADS TO SCRUBBED FLIGHTS IN TEXAS, BEYOND

About 68% of flights in and out of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were canceled. Meanwhile, more than half the flights to and from Dallas Love Field were canceled as of 9 a.m. ET.

Dallas-based carriers American and Southwest already canceled 27% and 13% of their flights as of 10:30 a.m. ET, respectively.

OVER 1,600 FLIGHTS CANCELED AS WINTER WEATHER SWEEPS SOUTH

The National Weather Service's Fort Worth office warned on Twitter that "travel conditions will continue to be hazardous" into Wednesday night and Thursday as another round of sleet and freezing rain is expected.

The NWS office in Little Rock, Arkansas, tweeted Wednesday that "this crazy period of winter weather across the state is coming to an end" but there is "one more round of wintry precipitation to go."

"An area of mostly freezing rain is expected to develop and move across the state," the office tweeted.

The office in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that freezing rain along with some sleet will impact much of the southern half of Oklahoma and north Texas on Wednesday.

It also estimated that ice accumulations of over one-quarter of an inch are possible across far southern Oklahoma into north Texas here where an ice storm warning is in effect.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Winter storm and ice storm warnings, watches and advisories had been put into effect across several states stretching from Texas to West Virginia.