Over 66K Tennessee residents still without power after winter storm

Tens of thousands of Tennessee residents are still without power Monday morning following an ice storm last week, according to a local utility.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water, which covers the city of Memphis and Shelby County, reported that more than 66,000 residents remained in the dark Monday morning.

Residents in the state have now gone without heat, warm water and running refrigerators for several days due to last week's winter storm.

The freezing rain and snow, which covered tree limbs and power lines over a 2,000-mile stretch, last week caused over 350,000 power outages across Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, according to PowerOutage.US.

However, Tennessee was the worst-hit state, with more than 130,000 customers in the dark at one point.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water, posted on Facebook over the weekend that restoration efforts were still underway and could take several days due to "extensive damage to trees and power lines."

The utility estimated that 90% of its customers should have power back by midnight Monday. However, it could take until Thursday before everyone has their power back, according to the utility.

Utility president J.T. Young said the storm that hit the area on Thursday was probably the third-largest outage event in the last 30 years, coming close to, but not eclipsing, a 1994 event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.