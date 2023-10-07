No winner announced for Powerball Saturday; new jackpot estimated at $1.55 Billion

The Powerball lottery jackpot now stands at an $1.55 billion after nobody matched all six numbers Saturday making it the third-largest Powerball jackpot and fifth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The prize continues to skyrocket following Saturday night’s drawing without a winner. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot is worth an estimated $1.55 billion with a cash option of $679.8 million.

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and the Powerball was 19. The Power Play was 3X.

Saturday's drawing was the 34th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner since the Powerball was last won on July 19

"This has become another top-charting jackpot in the Powerball game, and we’ve had several factors align at the right time to be able to support back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots in a matter of months," Drew Svitko, the Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, said on Friday. "While dreaming about winning a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is exciting, please remember to play responsibly and sign your ticket. We look forward to drawing the winning numbers tomorrow night!"

The previous Powerball jackpot totaled $1.08 billion and was claimed on July 19 by one person in California.

Drawings are held three times per week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball says overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

