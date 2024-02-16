Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Winner of Florida $36M Mega Millions jackpot never claimed it

The winning ticket holder had 180 days to claim the windfall

close
The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11) video

California convenience store owner presented with $1M check after selling willing Powerball ticket

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received a $1M check during a press conference with Powerball officials on Thursday morning. (FOX 11)

The luck of a $36 million Mega Millions jackpot winner ran out earlier this week after not claiming their winnings.

The eight-figure grand prize, won with a lottery ticket from a Publix in Jacksonville, Florida, expired once the midnight deadline on Sunday passed without the claimant coming forward, the Florida Lottery confirmed to FOX Business. 

Mega Millions and the Florida Lottery both urged people in Florida who used the Publix to play the lottery to take another look at their tickets prior to the jackpot’s expiration date.

A person plays Mega Millions lottery

A person plays Mega Millions lottery at a store in San Mateo, California, on Jan. 12, 2023. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The winning ticket holder had 180 days to claim the $36 million windfall.

VIRGINIA TRUCK DRIVER WINS $100,000 FROM LOTTERY TICKET HE NEARLY FORGOT ABOUT: ‘PRETTY EXCITED’

The ticket tied to the now-expired jackpot had become a winner on Aug. 15, when Mega Millions drew the numbers 18, 39, 42, 57, 63 for the white balls and 7 for the Mega Ball.

Odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot stand at 1 in over 302 million.

A pencil and Mega Millions lottery tickets

In this photo illustration, Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on Aug. 1, 2023, in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Florida law requires that 80 percent of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund," the Florida Lottery told FOX Business. "The remaining 20 percent is returned to the prize pool from which future prizes are awarded or used for special prize promotions."

DOUBLE THE LUCK: NORTH CAROLINA MAN WINS BIG IN THE LOTTERY – TWICE

"Should a POWERBALL or MEGA MILLIONS jackpot ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date, the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series," the lottery added.

That fund provides money for public schools, universities and scholarships, according to a Florida Lottery fact sheet.

lottery tickets from the Maryland lottery

Mega Millions forms are stacked and waiting on players on Aug. 7, 2023 in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The $36 million ticket’s expiration came amid the current Mega Millions jackpot getting closer and closer to the half-billion mark. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The ongoing Mega Millions jackpot hovered at $457 million on an annuitized basis as of Friday morning. As a one-time, cash payout, it is worth $216.8 million.

Mega Million will conduct its next drawing for that potential windfall late Friday evening.