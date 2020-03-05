Watch 'The Office,' win $1K and show swag for bingeing

If you’re a fan of “The Office” and a fan of money, USDish.com has a deal for you.

The TV provider is giving away $1,000 to one lucky fan who’s willing to watch 15 hours of the Emmy Award-winning show over nine days. That works out to roughly 45 episodes, according to an application on the company’s website, or about five episodes per day.

“You were there when Jim proposed to Pam. You watched as Dwight 'lit' the office on fire. You sat through hours of Andy’s 'singing,'” the site says. “Now you can earn 1,000 bucks to watch The Office all over again.”

USDish did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business and did not mention on the application how the episodes would be chosen. But considering the show ran 192 episodes over its nine seasons, there will be plenty to choose from.

Contestants can watch wherever they want and at any time of day but will need to submit a 300-word statement and optional video on why they’re the right super fan to win the prize.

Submissions are due before March 16, and in addition to the cash, the winner will get some show swag, including a Dundie award and a replica of Michael Scott’s coffee mug.

The winner will get a Netflix gift card, too, although the streaming service lost out to NBCUniversal, which will begin streaming “The Office” exclusively in 2021.

