Apple won’t let Hollywood villains use iPhones, director says

There are apparently no bad "apples" in Hollywood.

Director Rian Johnson, responsible for films like “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Knives Out,” told Vanity Fair on Wednesday an exclusive Hollywood secret: Apple would prefer movie villains not to use its products.

Johnson mentioned his recent murder mystery film “Knives Out” adheres to these rules.

"Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies — but, and this is very pivotal, if you’re ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera,” he said. "Every single filmmaker who has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now."

The reason behind Apple’s alleged request could be because of how lucrative the product placement market is for mediums like movies and TV.

According to PQ Media, global advertising and marketing spending reached $1.4 trillion in 2019, fueled in part by product placement and expects to continue boosting growth.

"Global advertising & marketing growth in 2020 will be fueled by accelerated growth of various mobile advertising & marketing channels, product placement, content marketing, OTT video, influencer marketing, and record media spending on international sporting events and US political campaigns," the media research and data firm wrote.

