Willie Mays’ baseball glove, rare photos and other collectibles up for auction in his honor

The legacy of baseball legend Willie Mays is being remembered after his death earlier this month.

Goldin Auctions in New Jersey has stepped up to the plate with a special auction featuring several of Mays’ rare, collectible baseball items.

A 1970-72 Willie Mays game-used MacGregor KC1P Professional Model Baseball Glove will be up for sale as part of Goldin's King of Collectibles auction, the company announced in a press release.

The glove, which came from Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson’s personal collection, was originally worn during the end of Mays’ career.

Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin, wrote in a statement sent to Fox News Digital how a glove is the "most personal item" for any baseball player when it comes to equipment.

"This glove was actually molded into Willie Mays' hand, and it's got his actual blood, sweat and tears in the glove – which just raises the demand and makes it more valuable," he said.

The item will officially open for bidding on July 13.

Goldin is also auctioning off a rare 1951 Type 1 original photograph from Mays' rookie debut game in 1951 at the age of 20.

In the photo, Mays is captured with his hands in his back pockets while receiving advice from fellow baseball great Leo Durocher.

Vintage rookie debuts are "incredibly rare," according to Goldin, as a similar Jackie Robinson item sold for $100,000 more than its price two decades ago.

This Type 1 photo will be available for bidding during Goldin’s June Elite Auction through June 29.

The June auction also featured other Willie Mays Type 1 photos and collectibles, including baseball cards, signed balls and bats.

Ken Goldin commented that baseball was "forever changed the day Willie Mays stepped on the field in 1951."

"In my opinion, he is the greatest all-around baseball player of all time, who could literally do it all," he said. "He's probably the greatest fielding outfielder of all time, but he also hit 660 HRs and over 3,000 hits."

He continued, "He left a mark on baseball and our culture that few have even come close to."

The CEO said he considers Mays an "icon and a hero to millions" who "made the world better, both on and off the field."

