Queen Elizabeth and Marilyn Monroe, plus Walt Disney, Tupac, other rare photos up for auction: See the shots

Lights, camera — auction.

Goldin Auctions announced its first-ever pop culture Type 1 photography collection with one of the largest selections ever curated, according to a press release.

The bidding is open through Feb. 17 on a timeless image of Marilyn Monroe shaking hands with Queen Elizabeth, plus photos of Jackie Kennedy and Walt Disney (taken the year Disneyland opened).

Other photos show music icons such as Tupac, Bob Marley, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain in action.

Type 1 photos are developed from the original negative within two years of the photo being taken, according to the online trading platform Collectable.

Sports photographs have previously "dominated the Type 1 photography scene," according to Goldin, as some baseball photos have sold for more than $1 million.

Amid the surging popularity of Type 1 photography, Goldin’s first-of-its-kind auction will sample numerous historical moments, the company stated.

Many photo collectors who have been primarily focused on sports are "now excited to discover this whole new world of non-sport photos," Khyber Oser, director of Vintage Memorabilia and Photography at Goldin, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Marilyn, Einstein, Hendrix, Elvis, Lady Di and Walt Disney are getting added to collections of Ruth, Ali, Serena, Jordan, Brady and Gretzky," he said.

"The fascinating research and writing of pop culture Type 1s is a real labor of love for us," Oser added.

The 1956 shot of Marilyn Monroe and the Queen currently has the highest bid price at $1,500. The image of Tupac is listed at $1,300.

Goldin’s January Pop Culture Elite Auction will also feature other collectibles, such as Pokémon cards and comic books.

The company is based in New Jersey.