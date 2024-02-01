Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Queen Elizabeth and Marilyn Monroe, plus Walt Disney, Tupac, other rare photos up for auction: See the shots

Goldin Auctions launched its first-ever pop culture Type 1 photography collection, with these iconic images up for grabs

close
Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, shows off some of his most historic sports memorabilia during an appearance on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

High-grade 1951 Mickey Mantle rookie card hits the auction block at a hefty price

Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, shows off some of his most historic sports memorabilia during an appearance on ‘Varney & Co.’

Lights, camera — auction.

Goldin Auctions announced its first-ever pop culture Type 1 photography collection with one of the largest selections ever curated, according to a press release.

The bidding is open through Feb. 17 on a timeless image of Marilyn Monroe shaking hands with Queen Elizabeth, plus photos of Jackie Kennedy and Walt Disney (taken the year Disneyland opened). 

AS POKEMON TURNS 25, HERE'S WHAT THE ANNIVERSARY COULD MEAN FOR YOUR CARD COLLECTION

Other photos show music icons such as Tupac, Bob Marley, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain in action.

Type 1 photos are developed from the original negative within two years of the photo being taken, according to the online trading platform Collectable.

goldin type 1 photo auction

From left to right, Frank Sinatra studio portrait, the 1956 meeting of Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth, and a solo shot of Tupac Shakur. These are all up for bidding at Goldin's January Pop Culture Auction. (Goldin/MGM / Fox News)

Sports photographs have previously "dominated the Type 1 photography scene," according to Goldin, as some baseball photos have sold for more than $1 million.

RARE POKEMON CARDS, FIRST-EDITION PRINT ‘HARRY POTTER', EINSTEIN MANUSCRIPT AND OTHER TREASURES UP FOR AUCTION

Amid the surging popularity of Type 1 photography, Goldin’s first-of-its-kind auction will sample numerous historical moments, the company stated.

Check out some of the photos on the auction block.

Image 1 of 16

This Type 1 Original Photo of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy cutting the cake after their wedding ceremony in 1953 was photographed by Frank Ataman, a small local photographer, Goldin confirmed. | Fox News

Many photo collectors who have been primarily focused on sports are "now excited to discover this whole new world of non-sport photos," Khyber Oser, director of Vintage Memorabilia and Photography at Goldin, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Marilyn, Einstein, Hendrix, Elvis, Lady Di and Walt Disney are getting added to collections of Ruth, Ali, Serena, Jordan, Brady and Gretzky," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The fascinating research and writing of pop culture Type 1s is a real labor of love for us," Oser added.

The 1956 shot of Marilyn Monroe and the Queen currently has the highest bid price at $1,500. The image of Tupac is listed at $1,300.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Goldin’s January Pop Culture Elite Auction will also feature other collectibles, such as Pokémon cards and comic books.

The company is based in New Jersey. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.