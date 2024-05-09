Rare Michael Jordan card could fetch $5M at auction: Ken Goldin reveals '100 best collectibles'

Goldin Auction’s second annual Goldin 100 event displays the rarest and most valuable collectibles of the year.

The 2024 roundup does not disappoint, with a variety of pop culture items and sports memorabilia, including a one-of-a-kind, signed Michael Jordan 2003 ultimate collection card.

The card is currently valued at $2 million, but Goldin Auctions CEO and founder Ken Goldin told FOX Business in an on-camera interview that he thinks it could sell for much more than that.

"It probably will sell for between $3 million and $5 million," he said. "I think [it’s] the best-ever Michael Jordan card."

Any offer over $2.7 million will be a record sale for a Michael Jordan card, according to Goldin.

Goldin Auctions, based in New Jersey, is the leading marketplace for trading cards, sports memorabilia and other collectibles, serving millions of customers around the globe, according to its website.

The CEO came up with the Goldin 100 event in 2023 to take the "100 best collectibles in the world," hand-selected from various categories, that "people are excited about."

"Whether it's the best item of baseball, the best item of basketball, comic books, video games, pop culture, historical — it's all gelling together in one unique event," he said.

The 2024 auction also includes "the most historic" Kobe Bryant game-used jersey, according to Goldin.

"[The jersey] was worn during the night he tore his Achilles," he said. "And with a torn Achilles, he went to the free throw line and sunk two free throws before leaving the game."

While the Bryant jersey has a current bid of $1 million, Goldin predicted that it could sell for more than $3 million.

The auction also features a 1957 Mickey Mantle game-used jersey that Goldin expects to be a seven-figure item — along with a pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes that the star wore during the Aug. 1985 game when he shattered a backboard.

"The glass collapsed down and [the shoe] actually has a piece of glass in it," Goldin said. "It’s the only time Michael Jordan ever broke a backboard in his pro career."

Among the items in other categories, Goldin is auctioning off a highest-grade copy of the first-ever issue of Playboy Magazine, featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover, and a rare copy of a Superman No. 1 DC comic book from 1939.

"We even have Harry Houdini’s belt buckle that he was wearing the night he performed his last act and died," Goldin said.

While Travis Kelce’s first career touchdown jersey made this year’s list due to heightened interest among Taylor Swift fans, Goldin mentioned that items like video games and comic books have also become hot items over the last several years.

The Goldin 100 features a Nintendo Entertainment System that Goldin assumed would go for about 50 to 100 times its original 1986 value.

Goldin Auctions has also paid special attention to historical documents, which have "really increased in popularity," Goldin noted.

One historic item in this auction includes an original type 1 "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima" photograph from World War I, signed by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Joe Rosenthal.

"It’s got to be if not the most famous photograph ever taken, at least one of three or four," Goldin said.

The Goldin 100 is currently live at goldin.com — where bidding will continue on all these items and more through June 1.