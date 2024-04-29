Why the shine of the Ivy leagues is losing its luster

At one point, attending a four-year college and securing a white-collar job was considered the primary route to prosperity. However, this mindset is evolving, particularly as the perception of certain universities changes, according to Ken Coleman of Ramsey Solutions.

"Right now you can make a strong case that moving into the trades is a much better personal economic decision," Coleman, the host of the nationally syndicated radio host of "The Ken Coleman Show," told FOX Business.

Coleman argued that the two most important resources associated with education are time and money.

BILLIONS OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS FUND SCHOOLS WITH ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

"We're talking a fraction of the cost for a trade school and a fraction of the time," he said, adding that not only are people earning money faster, but they are "keeping more money."

There is a significant demand for these jobs, making it easier to not only secure employment, but advance in the field.

The construction industry alone is short more than 500,000 workers as of last year, according to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC). In 2022, the industry averaged more than 390,000 job openings each month, which was the highest on record, according to ABC.

Also, according to Coleman, transitioning into the trades offers a secure and efficient pathway to entrepreneurship for those interested in eventually working for themselves.

The remarks are particularly relevant now as four-year institutions are increasingly becoming the epicenter of anti-Israel demonstrations and encampments amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, Coleman noted.

COLLEGES CLAIM NOT ALL PROTESTERS GETTING ARRESTED ARE PART OF THEIR SCHOOL COMMUNITIES: 'OUTSIDE GROUPS'

For example, Columbia University transitioned to hybrid learning for the rest of the semester in response to the protests on campus. In situations like this, parents may contend that this six-figure education is no longer a good return on their investment, Coleman noted.

With the growing number of negative headlines about specific schools, "you start to go, it's not worth all the fuss. The shiny brand [of these Ivy League schools isn't worth it anymore," Coleman said.

"If you go to a trade school anywhere in America, I can tell you what's not happening. There are angry mobs of students out there blocking you from getting in," he said.

Anti-Israel students around the nation are condemning the war in Gaza, which has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian deaths, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health. Simultaneously, some Jewish students say there has been a rise in antisemitism, with some students at Columbia recently telling Fox News they no longer feel safe.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The protests have been ramping up since the war began in early October after Hamas terrorists stormed Gaza in a surprise attack, killing over 1,100 Israelis and kidnapping over 200, some of whom remain hostages. Since then, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health claims more than 30,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza, though the Biden administration disputes that figure. Hamas does not distinguish between the deaths of Hamas soldiers and civilians.

Over the past few years, though, there has already been a shift in sentiment toward four-year degrees.

According to a July 2023 Gallup Survey, confidence in higher education among Americans dropped to 36%, down from 57% in 2015 and 48% in 2018.

Additionally, a separate Gallup survey in 2021 found that almost 50% of parents indicated a preference for an alternative post-secondary option for their child, even if there were no obstacles to them obtaining a bachelor's degree.