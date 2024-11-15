Whoopi Goldberg’s bakery tiff: What to know

Whoopi Goldberg is making headlines following a viral dispute between the "The View" host and a popular Staten Island bakery.

Goldberg claimed that she was refused service at Holtermann's Bakery, a longtime staple of the community, over her political views. The owner of the bakery denied the allegations. FOX Business takes a look at the dispute.

How It Started

The issues started on Wednesday when Goldberg and her co-hosts celebrated her 69th birthday with Charlotte Russe desserts on "The View" a daytime talk show that airs on ABC.

Charlotte Russe is made with whipped cream mousse and Bavarian cream, as described by Southern Living.

FOX Business reached out to ABC for comment.

Political Push Back?

During the show, Goldberg told the audience her birthday order had almost fallen through, claiming that the bakery objected to her left-wing political stance.

"They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them," said Goldberg on the show. She claimed that her order wasn’t rejected because of her gender, but rather because "they did not like my politics."

Goldberg is a staunch critic of President-elect Trump. While Vice President Harris won New York state, the borough of Staten Island voted for Trump.

Bakery Blasts Back

During a press conference on Friday, Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said that the issue had nothing to do with politics.

The bakery has "been here 145 years. They had a boiler that was 60 or 70 years old. And the first week in November, guess what? It went on the fritz," Fossella said.

He continued: "They had it replaced. And the reputation of Holtermann's is impeccable, so rather than commit to something they couldn't guarantee, they said, 'we can't do it.' And the person who besmirched, defamed them, took that as an insult to her."

According to the bakery's social media pages, the shop is considered Staten Island's oldest family owned and operated bakery.

Boiler Breakdown

Holtermann told Entertainment Weekly that mechanical problems with their boilers had been an ongoing challenge in their building, which was built in 1930.

Holtermann confirmed that she ultimately managed to make 50 treats, which were picked up early Wednesday morning for "The View's" taping.

She reiterated that her inability to immediately confirm the order had nothing to do with Goldberg’s political beliefs, adding, "I didn’t want to make a commitment that I can’t carry through," given the existing technical difficulties.

FOX Business' Jasmine Baehr and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.