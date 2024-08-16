Whole Foods is offering lower-cost 'surprise bags': How to get one

Whole Foods is giving customers the chance to help reduce food waste by offering a "surprise bag" of surplus food items at a discounted price.

The initiative includes "Prepared Foods Surprise Bags" filled with items like soup and ready-to-eat meals and "Bakery Surprise Bags" packed with baked goods, according to a news release.

The Whole Foods "surprise bags" are sold through social impact company Too Good to Go’s app.

The bags are a partnership to combat global food waste. Whole Foods is working to halve its food waste by 2030 through this effort and others.

The Too Good to Go-Whole Foods partnership launched nationwide last month, with more than 450 Whole Foods locations nationwide providing surplus food for the "surprise bags."

Whole Foods has more than 500 grocery stores across the U.S., and nearly 20 in Canada and the U.K.

Whole Foods and Too Good to Go have priced the "Prepared Foods Surprise Bags," at $9.99 (worth $30 of food) and the "Bakery Surprise Bags" at $6.99 ($21 worth of food), the companies said.

The prices may appeal to inflation-weary consumers who have been seeking out value and ways to save money on groceries in recent months.

In the U.S., grocery prices in July increased 0.1% from the prior month and remained 1.1% higher than a year ago, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.