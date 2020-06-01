Whole Foods to close early in cities with curfews due to riots

Whole Foods is adjusting store hours so workers can get home safely in cities instituting curfews after riots connected to the death of George Floyd.

"We are monitoring activity around our stores and are adjusting store hours or closing as needed to ensure the safety of our Team Members," a Whole Foods spokesperson told FOX Business. "While there has been damage to several of our stores in recent days, that is not our highest priority at this time. We are focused on the wellbeing of all of our Team Members and our neighbors in the communities we serve."

Looters hit Whole Foods in cities including Los Angeles and Dallas this weekend.

Whole Foods is also changing online ordering windows for pick-up and delivery following riots.

Amazon acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017. The e-commerce giant condemned the "brutal treatment of Black people in our country" on Sunday following Floyd's death after he was detained by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Amazon also adjusted delivery routes and reduced delivery operations in some cities this weekend, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

