Amazon reduces deliveries in some cities, says 'brutal treatment' of black people must stop

Amazon condemned the "brutal treatment of Black people in our country" following the death of George Floyd after protests demanding charges for the police officers detaining him spread to the corporation's hometown Seattle.

"The inequitable and brutal treatment of Black people in our country must stop," Amazon posted. "Together we stand in solidarity with the black community — our employees, customers, and partners — in the fight against systemic racism and injustice."

Amazon reduced deliveries and changed drivers' routes in cities including Chicago and Los Angeles, Bloomberg reported Sunday, citing an Amazon spokesperson. FOX Business' inquiry to Amazon was not immediately returned.

Amazon's statement about the George Floyd protests comes after some workers demonstrated earlier this year protesting coronavirus working conditions and demanding Amazon release coronavirus case counts at its warehouses.

In Seattle this weekend, Mayor Jenny Durkan instituted a curfew in hopes of quelling demonstrations that grew violent as people threw Molotov cocktails and stole two AR-15 rifles from police vehicles, The Seattle Times reported.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was fired after video emerged showing him detaining Floyd and kneeling on Floyd's neck. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after protests that began in Minneapolis and spread throughout the country.

Three other officers are in a video of the incident.

