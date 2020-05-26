Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Who is Sumner Redstone?

The former media executive turns 97 on Wednesday

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino reports on the latest news surrounding the ViacomCBS merger. video

ViacomCBS planning post-merger layoffs in April: Gasparino

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino reports on the latest news surrounding the ViacomCBS merger.

On Wednesday, Sumner Redstone will turn 97 years old.

Continue Reading Below

The billionaire is best known for being the controlling shareholder of media empire ViacomCBS, which was created by a merger late last year, according to Forbes.

Redstone got his start in the media and entertainment industries when he joined his father’s movie theater company, National Amusements Inc. (NAI), in 1954, according to Britannica.

HBO MAX TO LAUNCH WITH PRE-ORDER DISCOUNT

Previously, he had attended Harvard for his bachelor’s and law degrees and practiced law in Washington, D.C., and Boston, the encyclopedia website said.

Sumner Redstone in 2012. (REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo)

By 1967, Redstone was the president and CEO of NAI. Twenty years later, the company acquired cable network Viacom, which had previously spun off CBS in 1970.

However, Redstone led the way for Viacom to buy back CBS in 1999 for $36.5 billion, Forbes reported last year.

HOW MARK CUBAN BECAME A BILLIONAIRE AFTER BEING FIRED FROM SEVERAL JOBS

The companies split again in 2006 until they reunited again late last year.

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino gives his take on the CBS and Viacom merger.Video

Despite the 2006 split, Redstone was the chairman of both CBS and Viacom until 2016, when he was pressured to step down over questions of his mental competence, according to a 2016 report from The New York Times.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Today, Redstone’s daughter Shari is the non-executive chair of ViacomCBS, according to Forbes.

Redstone himself is estimated to be worth $3.2 billion, according to the website’s real-time net worth calculator.

That’s down from an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion in 2017, the website said.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
VIACVIACOMCBS INC.20.37+0.78+3.98%

Redstone is also a veteran. He attended Harvard during World War II and spent several of those years serving as a U.S. Army codebreaker, working to break Japanese codes, according to Military.com.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS