MacKenzie Bezos to be world's 4th-richest woman following divorce from Amazon CEO

MacKenzie Bezos is set to become the world's fourth-richest woman, according to the terms of her divorce from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The 48-year-old novelist will receive a 4 percent stake in Amazon -- or 25 percent of the shares the couple had jointly owned -- when the divorce is finalized, according to a company SEC filing. Those shares are valued at roughly $36 billion as of Thursday afternoon.

L’Oreal cosmetics heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the world's richest woman, with an estimated net worth of $53.6 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. Walmart heiress Alice Walton ranks second with a $43.9 billion fortune, followed by Mars candy heiress Jacqueline Mars, who is worth an estimated $37.1 billion.

MacKenzie Bezos disclosed on Twitter on Thursday that she had given her former husband all of her interests in the Washington Post and the Blue Origin aviation company, as well as 75% of her Amazon stock and voting control over her shares.

“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the Bezoses said in a jointly signed statement on Twitter in January. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other.”

The couple has four children together.