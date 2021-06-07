Who is Jeff Bezos' brother?

Jeff Bezos announced Monday on Instagram that his younger brother will accompany him on a journey to space on Blue Origin's rocket.

Many may know him as the brother of the richest man in the world, but Mark Bezos has cultivated his own path to success.

Mark Bezos has "built a career as an innovator, investor, and pioneer in brand development, customer experience, and social enterprise," according to his LinkedIn profile.

He currently sits on the "boards of multiple technology companies" and is also the director of the Bezos Family Foundation.

About two years ago he co-founded HighPost Capital, a private equity firm partially owned by the Bezos family, Reuters reported.

For almost a decade before that, he served as the senior vice president of development, communications and events at Robin Hood, a poverty-fighting charity based in New York City, where he used "his powers of persuasion for good."

According to his LinkedIn profile, he "helped establish the non-profit organization as a role model for impact investing," during his time at the charity.

He joined Robin Hood following the sale of his advertising agency, Bezos Nathanson Marketing Group, in 2006. The agency had built quite a name for itself, creating campaigns for brands including Dom Perignon and Ramada Hotels.

Mark Bezos has also spent the last 15 years as a volunteer firefighter at the Scarsdale Fire Department in Westchester County, New York, according to this LinkedIn profile.

He even based his TED Talk — "A life lesson from a volunteer firefighter" – around his own experiences.

During the 2011 TED Talk, he spoke about "an act of heroism that didn't go quite as expected — but that taught him a big lesson: Don't wait to be a hero," according to TED. The clip has been viewed over 3 million times.

He also serves on various non-profit boards such as iMentor, Leary Firefighters Foundation, the Robin Hood Leadership Council and Scarsdale Schools Education Foundation.