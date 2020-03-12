Who are Felicity Huffman's daughters?

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman has two daughters with “Fargo” actor William H. Macy.

The 57-year-old award-winning actress pleaded guilty to charges alleging she paid someone to proctor her daughter, Sophia’s college entrance exam in December 2017, then change her answers to improve the score. She ultimately served just shy of 14 days in prison.

“In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” Huffman wrote in a letter to the judge before her sentencing.

Sophia Macy was unaware of her mother's actions and confronted her after it emerged, saying, “Why didn’t you believe in me?” Huffman said in her letter.

The 19-year-old, Huffman and Macy’s eldest daughter, opted to take a break from schooling after high school. ET Online reported the teen decided not to go to college, and no future plans have been announced.

Sophia Macy will soon be featured in an episode of CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone,” which will be titled “Among the Untrodden.” The show’s air date has not yet been revealed.

The star-studded couple’s youngest daughter, Georgia Macy, announced in December she had been accepted into Vassar College’s Class of 2024.

The 17-year-old’s Instagram bio reads “Vassar 2024,” and she posted a story at the time of a photo of the Dutchess County college’s logo, TMZ reported.

Vassar College, located just more than 60 miles north of New York City in Poughkeepsie, New York, was ranked #61 out of 650 institutions, according to Forbes’ “America’s Top Colleges 2019.”

Tuition for the 2019 and 2020 school year costs $57,910, according to the school's website. Coupled with room and board and other fees that add up to roughly $15,000, the total cost to attend the private college is just under $73,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.