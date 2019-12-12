Felicity Huffman's daughter heading to Vassar College in the fall

Felicity Huffman’s daughter has been accepted to Vassar College, just months after the “Desperate Housewives” actress was released after spending more than a week in jail for her role in a sweeping college admissions scandal involving her other daughter, social media shows.

Continue Reading Below

Georgia Macy’s Instagram bio now reads “Vassar 2024” and the 17-year-old posted an Instagram story earlier in the week with a photo of the Dutchess County college’s logo, TMZ reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The teen is one of two daughters of Huffman and her “Fargo” actor husband William H. Macy.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S DAUGHTER RETURNS TO YOUTUBE AFTER COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Vassar College, located just more than 60 miles north of New York City in Poughkeepsie, New York, was ranked #61 out of 650 institutions, according to Forbes’ “America’s Top Colleges 2019.”

Tuition for the 2019 and 2020 school year costs $57,910, according to the school's website. Coupled with room and board and other fees that add up to roughly $15,000, the total cost to attend the private college is just under $73,000.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to have her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores fixed in 2017. Macy was not named in court papers. In September, she was ordered to serve time behind bars.

INSIDE FELICITY HUFFMAN'S CUSHY PRISON SENTENCE

She was released in October from the Federal Correctional Institution in northern California from a northern California jail, where she served 11 days of a two-week sentence.

'FULL HOUSE' STAR LORI LOUGHLIN UNDERGOING 'GRUELING' MOCK TRIAL PREP FOR COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL CASE