Nail polish colors representing popular Jamba smoothies available soon in new collaboration
Limited-edition polish colors are hues of pink, green, orange and yellow
Jamba is making more than just smoothies.
The popular smoothie brand is teaming up with fashion brand Color Dept. to release limited-edition nail polish colors representing some of its most popular drinks.
The colors will represent four of the popular flavors — and offer bright nail polish colors for the upcoming summer season.
"Mango-a-Go-Go" will be a bright yellow color inspired by mango and pineapple flavors often used in the smoothies.
"The Go Getter" will be a green color to represent Jamba's matcha green tea and kale ingredients.
"Razzmatazz" is a berry pink color polish, which will be a combination color of strawberries, bananas and orange sherbet hues.
Lastly, "Peach Perfection" is a pink-orange polish that highlights the popular fruits in Jamba's lineup such as peach, mango and strawberry.
The four-pack nail kits are meant to be uplifting and energetic, according to a media statement by the founder of Color Dept., Julie Sarinana.
"These colors are as uplifting as the energy I feel every time I step into my local Jamba to get my favorite smoothie — the Razzmatazz," she said.
Color Dept. is a sustainable, plant-based, 100% vegan and cruelty-free brand that includes nail polish, apparel, accessories and more.
Danielle Fisher, vice president of marketing, said the colors are a fun way to take Jamba Juice everywhere.
"No matter how you choose to express yourself, these colors are a fun way to take your favorite Jamba smoothies with you wherever you go," she said in a media statement.
The nail kit can be preordered for $29.99 at Colordept.com.