Food and Drinks

Truly Hard Seltzer releases limited edition Halloween booze in wicked black hues

Boston Beer Co. releases spooky Truly, plus first-ever Angry Orchard Halloween-themed mini-keg

Boston Beer Co. founder shares advice for aspiring entrepreneurs in an interview with FOX Business. video

Samuel Adams' Jim Koch: Choose what 'makes you happy'

Boston Beer Co. founder shares advice for aspiring entrepreneurs in an interview with FOX Business.

In truly spooky season fashion, Boston Beer Company’s Truly Hard Seltzer has released a limited edition Halloween drink.

Truly Midnight Hard Seltzer, a limited-edition blackberry lemon-flavored beverage, is a nearly-black color, using natural dyes, the company said.

"Whether drinkers, ghouls or goblins are here for the ‘boos,’ or channeling a different type of spirit, this hard seltzer made with natural juice concentrates and extracts casts a spell with dark mystery and a hint of wickedness," a Truly spokesperson shared in a statement.

Truly’s newest potion comes in a four-pack of 16-ounce holographic cans.

Image 1 of 2

Truly Midnight Hard Seltzer is a nearly black color, using natural dyes. | Fox News

The seltzer pack retails for $23.59.

It's available at givethembeer.com, as well as on draft or in-store at Truly LA.

truly midnight hard seltzer

Truly Midnight Hard Seltzer comes in a four-pack. (Truly Hard Seltzer / Fox News)

From Los Angeles to the East Coast, Boston Beer Co. also announced its seasonal release of mini-Halloween-themed Angry Orchard hard cider kegs.

The kegs are filled with Albany Post Hard Cider (7% ABV), a Walden-exclusive cider made from a special blend of traditional bittersweet and bitter sharp apples grown in New York’s Hudson Valley, the company said.

Image 1 of 2

Angry Orchard hard cider poured from the first-ever mini keg. | Fox News

These apples are handpicked from community members of Angry Orchard, according to a press release, and the cider is typically only available locally.

"Fall is our favorite time of year at Angry Orchard, and we never miss an opportunity to celebrate Halloween in a big way," Angry Orchard cider maker Joe Gaynor said in a statement. 

Image 1 of 2

Angry Orchard mini kegs come with custom seasonal artwork. | Fox News

This is the first time Angry Orchard has been available in a large capacity.

Each keg comes dressed in festive custom graphics, the company shared in media materials.

The mini-kegs are available for $75 with free home delivery via VinoShopper.