Truly Hard Seltzer releases limited edition Halloween booze in wicked black hues

In truly spooky season fashion, Boston Beer Company’s Truly Hard Seltzer has released a limited edition Halloween drink.

Truly Midnight Hard Seltzer, a limited-edition blackberry lemon-flavored beverage, is a nearly-black color, using natural dyes, the company said.

"Whether drinkers, ghouls or goblins are here for the ‘boos,’ or channeling a different type of spirit, this hard seltzer made with natural juice concentrates and extracts casts a spell with dark mystery and a hint of wickedness," a Truly spokesperson shared in a statement.

Truly’s newest potion comes in a four-pack of 16-ounce holographic cans.

The seltzer pack retails for $23.59.

It's available at givethembeer.com, as well as on draft or in-store at Truly LA.

From Los Angeles to the East Coast, Boston Beer Co. also announced its seasonal release of mini-Halloween-themed Angry Orchard hard cider kegs.

The kegs are filled with Albany Post Hard Cider (7% ABV), a Walden-exclusive cider made from a special blend of traditional bittersweet and bitter sharp apples grown in New York’s Hudson Valley, the company said.

These apples are handpicked from community members of Angry Orchard, according to a press release, and the cider is typically only available locally.

"Fall is our favorite time of year at Angry Orchard, and we never miss an opportunity to celebrate Halloween in a big way," Angry Orchard cider maker Joe Gaynor said in a statement.

This is the first time Angry Orchard has been available in a large capacity.

Each keg comes dressed in festive custom graphics, the company shared in media materials.

The mini-kegs are available for $75 with free home delivery via VinoShopper.