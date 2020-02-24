White Castle heats up 'surf wars' with limited-time options

White Castle is the latest chain to embark on the "surf wars."

Continue Reading Below

Unlike the viral scuffle over chicken in 2019, the new fast-food debate of 2020 gives the industry's heaviest hitters the opportunity to capitalize on Lent, an annual period of Christian observance that precedes Easter where Roman Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays.

Last week, the Ohio-based fast-food hamburger chain joined the newest tussle over the hierarchy of fish sandwiches by adding a few limited-time options to the company's seafood lineup as it looks to attract more customers during the roughly six-week span.

ARBY'S TAKES SWIPE AT MCDONALD'S WITH FISH SANDWICH CAMPAIGN

Earlier this month, the competition erupted when Arby's took a swipe at McDonald's in a new campaign questioning which chain had the best option. Bojangles quickly followed suit days later with its own limited-time version.

White Castle customers can now snag the company's new crispy Panko Breaded Fish Slider as well as the company's seasonal staple, Shrimp Nibblers.

BOJANGLES JOINS MCDONALD'S, ARBY'S IN 'SURF WAR' WITH LIMITED-TIME FISH SANDWICH

The Panko Breaded Fish Slider is made with wild-caught Alaska pollock, coated with a panko breading and topped with American cheese. The company's new fish sandwich will be included in the company's three for $3 slider variety deal, available nationwide, excluding its Indianapolis and Minneapolis markets.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Instead, customers in Indianapolis and Minneapolis will be able to purchase two Panko Breaded Fish Sliders for $2, or the Fish Slider combo meal for $5.