Food and Drinks

Arby's takes swipe at McDonald's with fish sandwich campaign

The surf war ensued just before Lent

By FOXBusiness
Former McDonald's CEO discusses Arby's attempt to compete with McDonald's Filet-O-Fish by releasing two fish sandwich menu items.video

Former McDonald's CEO on Arby's rival fish sandwich: Start talking about your own stuff

A nation already polarized over chicken sandwiches is now faced with another fast-food debate: who has the best fish sandwich?

The so-called "surf war" ensued this weekend between two fast-food giants after Arby's took a swipe at McDonald's in a new campaign centered around which chain has the best fish sandwich.

MCDMCDONALD'S CORP.217.09-0.33-0.15%

Arby's, known for "having the meats," debuted a limited-time two-for-$6 offer over the weekend tied to its Crispy Fish Sandwich and the new Fish n’ Cheddar Sandwich. The campaign, which began circulating on social media Sunday, directly compared the limited-time additions offered at Arby's with the Golden Arches version known as the Filet-O-Fish.

McDonald's version consists of breaded whitefish with cheddar cheese and tartar sauce. When it was originally introduced to the menu in 1965 it was the only non-hamburger option and sold for $0.29.

“Fish is meat, too; it’s just ocean meat,” Deborah von Kutzleben, Arby's vice president of advertising, content and core menu told USA Today. "We felt that it was time to take a different approach, to really have people question Filet-O-Fish – and whether or not it is the best – and take a moment to try ours."

POPEYES, CHICK-FIL-A FACE NEW COMPETITOR IN CHICKEN SANDWICH WARS

The company also threw out some fighting words in a few six-second videos.