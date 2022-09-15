White Castle launches frozen 'Castle Bites' snacks in grocery stores

There's a new way for fans to enjoy White Castle.

On Thursday, the fast food chain announced the release of White Castle Bites – bite-sized snacks that look similar to the White Castle version of pizza rolls.

White Castle Bites – which come in Hamburger and Cheeseburger flavors – are made with beef and onion and can be found in the freezer aisle of the grocery store, according to a press release.

The new snack – which will be packaged in 18-ounce bags and 40-ounce bags – will be available nationwide, the press release said.

White Castle developed its new snack in partnership with Bellisio Foods, a frozen food company, according to the press release.

"Castle Bites are a fun, new way to extend the crave, offering a delicious option that meets the mark on distinctive taste," Lynn Blashford, White Castle’s CMO, said in a statement.

White Castle has already launched several items through its retail division including frozen sliders and, earlier this year, frozen Chicken Rings.

"Snacking at home has continued to grow as consumers seek convenient and delicious options that fit within new schedules and routines," Steve Young, Bellisio Foods' CEO, said in a statement.

"Bellisio is proud to utilize our more than 30 years of experience in frozen foods and in snack rolls to launch such an innovative product," Young added. "We're excited to build upon our partnership with White Castle, especially following the successful launch of the White Castle Chicken Rings at retail."