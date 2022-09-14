Shake Shack offers spicy menu in collaboration with 'Hot Ones' YouTube show

Shake Shack's menu is heating up.

This week, the fast food chain announced that it has partnered with "Hot Ones," a YouTube show produced by First We Feast, where guests are interviewed while they eat spicy chicken wings.

Starting Sept. 16, Shake Shack will have four new spicy menu items inspired by "Hot Ones" at restaurants nationwide: a burger, a chicken sandwich, cheese fries and bacon cheese fries, according to an announcement provided to Fox News Digital.

Both the Hot Ones Burger and the Hot Ones Chicken sandwich will be topped with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce, applewood bacon and Monterey Jack cheese on a toasted potato bun, the announcement said.

The burger’s starting price is $8.29, while the chicken sandwich's starting price will be $8.59, the announcement said.

The Hot Ones Cheese Fries and Hot Ones Bacon Cheese Fries have the same base: crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese sauce and Aleppo Pepper, served with Hot Ones Spicy ShackSauce. As expected, the bacon cheese fries also have applewood bacon.

The cheese fries' starting price is $5.09, while the bacon cheese fries' starting price is $6.29, the announcement said.

Shake Shack is also offering a special packet of hot sauce for fans who want even more spice.

Packets of The Last Dab: Apollo – made from Apollo peppers, which were developed by Ed Currie – will be available for purchase at Shake Shack for a limited time, the announcement said.

Though the Hot Ones menu items won’t be available in restaurants until Sept. 16, fans can get early access to the spicy collaboration by using the Shake Shack app.