White Castle cancels in person dining experience for this Valentine's Day

Time to make new plans for Valentine’s Day.

The pandemic and its fallout has hit the food service industry hard. With Valentine’s Day coming up (a big night for eating out), many are wondering what it’s going to look like this year.

For White Castle fans, it’s going to look a little different.

In a press release, the fast-food chain announced that it will not be hosting its in-restaurant dining experience this year. Since 1991, White Castle has transformed its dining rooms into a "fine dining establishment" that includes table-side service.

The romantic-themed dinners were referred to as the "In-Castle Valentine’s Day dinner."

Vice president of White Castle Jamie Richardson said, "We had hoped to take reservations this year, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our customers and team members, we decided the best thing to do is shift our focus to an experience that customers can take with them."

Fortunately, the VP had good news about the future.

"Next year," he said, "we have every intention of bringing back the in-Castle dining for the biggest Valentine's Day yet!"

Instead, this year the fast-food chain will be offering a meal for two that can be taken to go. The Love Cube contains eight Cheese Sliders, two small drinks and a choice of two sides.

The Love Cube will only be available on February 14.

"Valentine's Day dinner at White Castle has been an important tradition for so many of our customers," Richardson said. "Year in and out, we're thrilled to be able to bring the experience to life in new and memorable ways."