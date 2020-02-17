Jeff Bezos commits $10B to climate-change fight

Jeff Bezos has committed $10 billion to the fight against climate change.

The Amazon founder and world's richest person announced Monday that he is launching the Bezos Earth Fund to provide scientists, activists and non-governmental organizations with the money they need to help them preserve and protect the planet.

"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," Bezos wrote in an Instagram post. "I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share."

Bezos is the world's richest person with a net worth of $130 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

