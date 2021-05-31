Memorial Day 2021: What stores are open?

If you need to do some last-minute Memorial Day shopping, you may be in luck.

Many stores will be open on the holiday, with one major exception: Costco clubs will be closed.

The wholesale retailer’s warehouses are closed on seven major holidays, including Memorial Day, according to its website. Costco is also closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

HOME DEPOT, LOWE’S, BANK OF AMERICA HONOR MEMORIAL DAY

Retailers also offer Memorial Day sales ahead of and during the holiday weekend and some companies, such as Home Depot and Lowe’s are celebrating the holiday by honoring veterans and taking time to remember fallen soldiers, FOX Business previously reported.

Though Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military, it is also informally the start of summer and a chance for people to celebrate by hosting cookouts and grilling.

According to USA Today, many grocery stores – including Aldi – will have special holiday hours on Memorial Day, while others will run on Sunday hours. The website also reported that while many CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens will be open, their pharmacies may be closed.

Here’s a list of stores and grocery stores that will be open on Memorial Day 2021, according to USA Today. Just make sure to check hours of specific locations online, or call ahead, before going. Store hours may vary by location.

Academy Sports

Ace Hardware

Aldi

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Big Lots

Cabela’s

The Container Store

CVS

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Food Lion

Gap

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Ikea

Kirkland’s

Kohl’s

Kroger

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Menards

Michaels

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and Office Max

Old Navy

Party City

Publix

Sam’s Club

Staples

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegman’s

Whole Foods Market