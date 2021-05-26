Home Depot, Lowe's, Bank of America honor Memorial Day

A growing number of companies are paying tribute to the men and women who died while serving our country this Memorial Day weekend as well as throughout Military Appreciation Month.

Major brands and financial institutions, such as The Home Depot, Lowe's, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Charles Schwab, are taking the time to honor their heroic efforts through various initiatives from sharing personal military stories of their respective employees, holding a moment of silence on Memorial Day, to creating parking spot tributes for fallen soldiers.

Here are what some major companies and financial institutions doing in support of the U.S. military.

Home Depot:

The Home Depot Foundation is providing free admission to The National Center for Civil and Human Rights – also known as The Center — for veterans and active military service members during Memorial Day weekend. Any accompanying family members will receive a 20% discount for their admission into The Center.

"This program and partnership with The Center helps us propel our mission, as well as honor veterans year-round. We’re hopeful the resources and experiences available at The Center will help educate and drive positive, sustainable change everywhere," Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation, said.

Throughout the month, The Home Depot is also highlighting service members and military family members "who bring their expertise, knowledge, and dedication into our workplace" through its Built From Scratch series.

The company also kicked off its Memorial Day Summer Savings earlier this month.

Bank of America:

Like The Home Depot, Bank of America is also highlighting employees' personal military service stories across its social media channels throughout the entire month and on Memorial Day.

The move is part of the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion, demonstrating its support for veteran employees, according to a Bank of America spokesperson.

The company is also supporting its workers who are veterans, service members and military spouses through virtual activities including internal articles and videos which are sponsored by its employee network, Military Support & Assistance Group (MSAG). That network will also write a Memorial Day message to employees, the spokesperson said.

Lowe's

Like years past, Lowe's will honor fallen service members at its stores across the nation with parking spot tributes. The spots will be decorated "to signify the tremendous loss of those service members who have fallen while defending our democracy," a Lowe's spokesperson told FOX Business.

Its stores will also pause operations during the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, May 31.

Additionally, in honor of Military Appreciation Month, Lowe's kicked off its "Always Home" effort. Lowe's is working alongside military moms who are offering tips on how to make moving less stressful for military families.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is the lead sponsor of Carry The Load’s Memorial May campaign in support of this year's holiday. It's the company's seventh consecutive year doing so, according to Mark Elliott, head of Military and Veterans Affairs at JPMorgan Chase.

Carry The Load is a non-profit working to inspire "people to actively participate in its Memorial May events to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day," according to its website.

One of their activities during May is a 15,500-mile National Relay across America. Each day is dedicated to a fallen hero. JPMorgan Chase employees are participating virtually across the country in various ways this year, Elliott said.

Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab is sponsoring the annual PGA TOUR event during Memorial Day weekend. The Charles Schwab Challenge will be played in Fort Worth, Texas.

During the event, on May 30, there will be a moment of silence. Players will take off their hats and a military color guard will present the American flag while Taps is played. A military aircraft will also fly overhead during the moment of silence.