What is the most trustworthy profession?

Scientists, doctors and teachers were ranked as the most trusted professionals, a recent global survey revealed.

Ppoliticians didn't fair so well in terms of public trust, according to the global survey conducted by Ipsos, a market research and consulting firm.

According to the findings, gathered from 16 to 22-year-olds from 22 countries, about one in six individuals, or 60 percent, find scientists to be trustworthy compared to a mere one in ten that do not. By contrast, about 67 percent of the global public polled consider politicians to be the least trustworthy.

Overall, the results revealed that the most trustworthy professions were those which offered what the company refers to as an “essential service.” Among those professions include doctors with a 56 percent trustworthy rating, teachers at 52 percent, armed forces at 43 percent and police at 38 percent.

According to the firm's Global Trustworthy Index, however, perceptions of trustworthiness for these professions differed by country.

In Argentina, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Sweden and Turkey, scientists are seen as the most trustworthy. Meanwhile, teachers claimed the top spot for Americans and Brazilians.

In Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Great Britain, South Africa, Spain and Sweden, doctors are deemed the most trustworthy.

Armed forces members are seen as the fourth most trustworthy overall with the perception of trustworthiness highest in China, India and then the United States, according to the study.

Police are seen as the fifth most trustworthy overall with the perception of trustworthiness highest in China, Australia, France, Canada and Italy.

However, there is a greater consensus globally that politicians were the least trustworthy, according to the findings.

