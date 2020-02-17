America’s top 10 highest-paying jobs are all in the same field
These jobs pay big, but the education required does not come cheap
There’s no shortage of lucrative jobs in health care.
In fact, the top five highest-paying professions in the United States all land in the medical field, each pulling in an average salary of more than $200,000 a year. That’s about $150,000 more than the Bureau of Labor Statistics-estimated $49,000 median annual income.
Researchers used federal job and wage data to pinpoint professions with the largest projected number and percentage of openings from 2018 to 2028 and selected the fields with the highest average earnings. The results are part of a 2020 jobs report from U.S. News & World Report.
To be sure, these professions pay big, but the education required to break into them does not come cheap. Four years of medical school in 2019 cost about $250,000 at public universities and $330,180 at private universities, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Four years of graduate school runs between $30,000 and $120,000.
Here are the top 10 highest-paying jobs:
1. Anesthesiologist
Average salary: $267,020 per year
Education needed: Doctorate
2. Surgeon
Average salary: $255,110 per year
Education needed: Doctorate
3. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons
Average salary: $242,370 per year
Education needed: Doctorate
4. Obstetrician and gynecologist
Average salary: $238,320 per year
Education needed: Doctorate
5. Orthodontist
Average salary: $225,760 per year
Education needed: Doctorate degree
6. Psychiatrist
Average salary: $220,380 per year
Education needed: Doctorate
7. Physician
Average salary: $196,490 per year
Education needed: Doctorate
8. Prosthodontist
Average salary: $191,400 per year
Education needed: Doctorate
9. Pediatrician
Average salary: $183,240 per year
Education needed: Doctorate
10. Dentist
Average salary: $175,840 per year
Education needed: Doctorate