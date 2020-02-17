America’s top 10 highest-paying jobs are all in the same field

There’s no shortage of lucrative jobs in health care.

Continue Reading Below

In fact, the top five highest-paying professions in the United States all land in the medical field, each pulling in an average salary of more than $200,000 a year. That’s about $150,000 more than the Bureau of Labor Statistics-estimated $49,000 median annual income.

Researchers used federal job and wage data to pinpoint professions with the largest projected number and percentage of openings from 2018 to 2028 and selected the fields with the highest average earnings. The results are part of a 2020 jobs report from U.S. News & World Report.

To be sure, these professions pay big, but the education required to break into them does not come cheap. Four years of medical school in 2019 cost about $250,000 at public universities and $330,180 at private universities, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Four years of graduate school runs between $30,000 and $120,000.

Here are the top 10 highest-paying jobs:

1. Anesthesiologist

Average salary: $267,020 per year

Education needed: Doctorate

2. Surgeon

Average salary: $255,110 per year

Education needed: Doctorate

3. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons

Average salary: $242,370 per year

Education needed: Doctorate

4. Obstetrician and gynecologist

Average salary: $238,320 per year

Education needed: Doctorate

5. Orthodontist

Average salary: $225,760 per year

Education needed: Doctorate degree

6. Psychiatrist

Average salary: $220,380 per year

Education needed: Doctorate

7. Physician

Average salary: $196,490 per year

Education needed: Doctorate

BLOOMBERG PUSHES $15 MINIMUM WAGE IN AMBITIOUS LABOR PLAN

8. Prosthodontist

Average salary: $191,400 per year

Education needed: Doctorate

NEW HAMPSHIRE'S TOP EMPLOYERS

9. Pediatrician

Average salary: $183,240 per year

Education needed: Doctorate

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

10. Dentist

Average salary: $175,840 per year

Education needed: Doctorate

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS