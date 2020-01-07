Healthcare positions top the 2020 list of best jobs

If you are a health professional or looking for a job in that field, 2020 maybe the year for you.

U.S. News & World Report is out with its Best Jobs for 2020 and the top 11 best paying jobs in the report are in the healthcare field.

Anesthesiologist tops the list with a average salary of $267,020. That is followed by Surgeons, Obstetrician and Gynecologist.

1. Anesthesiologist $267,020

2. Surgeon $255,110

3. Oral and Maxillofacial $242,370

4. Obstetrician and Gynocologist $238,320

5. Orthodontist $225,760

After the healthcare field comes occupations such as Petroleum Engineer, IT Manager and Podiatrist.

12. Petroleum Engineer $156,370

13. IT Manager $152,860

14. Podiatrist $148,220

15. Marketing Manager $147,240

16. Financial Manager $146,830

Not everybody looks for the same qualities in a job or career.

Workers tend to prefer higher salaries, ample open positions and opportunities for promotion. These are the characteristics used to make the U.S. News Best Jobs of 2020 rankings.

You can explore the best paying jobs and other more specific career rankings.

For more information on how the jobs were ranked, read the Best Jobs Methodology.