What is 'Antiques Roadshow'?

Long-running PBS hit “Antiques Roadshow” has taken viewers across the nation for more than 20 seasons to explore American history and uncover hidden treasures.

The show first aired in 1997 and is in its 24th season, its website shows. Each hour-long episode gives its audience members a deeper look inside auction houses, flea markets and the like as experts appraise and discuss the details and history behind antique collections and unique items.

“Antiques Roadshow” has released more than 500 episodes and is described on its website as “part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt.”

The series has been hosted by Mark L. Walberg since season 10 in 2006, according to the show’s website. Walberg is not listed on the site as being the host of the show for its 2020 season.

Walberg told Closer Weekly in 2019 he was “grateful” to be a part of the show.

“[I]t’s a part of American culture and people love it,” he said, according to the outlet. “And I’m fascinated by the people who come to the show and their fascination to learn the truth about the items that they have.”

