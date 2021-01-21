What is Garth Brooks' net worth?

Garth Brooks has been one of the biggest names in music for more than 30 years, making it no surprise that he’s one of the richest country artists in the business.

Continue Reading Below

Renewed attention has been placed on the 58-year-old artist after his high profile performance of “Amazing Grace” at Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration. The performance was just another in a long line of accolades given to Brooks since he dropped his self-titled first album in 1989.

Today, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Brooks has roughly $400 million to his name. It notes that his net worth is a combined total with his wife, fellow country artist Trisha Yearwood. However, the vast majority of the couple’s net worth, estimating $300 to $350 million, belongs to Brooks.

The outlet also estimates that Brooks takes home roughly $90 million per year across various ventures including album sales and touring. Because of his vast discography and being in-demand for multi-year world tours, Brooks is able to rake in cash each year by simply playing the hits.

JEFF BEZOS' NET WORTH HITS RECORD $171.6B

The Grammy-winner has 16 studio albums to his name as well as two live albums and 51 singles. Yahoo Entertainment noted in 2019 that Brooks has sold more than 148 million albums, second only to The Beatles. In 1990, his album “Friends in Low Places” reportedly hit No. 1 on the charts and remained there for four weeks.

The ongoing appetite for his music is further demonstrated by him holding the Recording Industry Association of America record for most certified Diamond albums with seven, which is actually one more than The Beatles.

TRUMP'S NET WORTH DROPS TO $2.5B AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

While album sales continue to be profitable for Brooks, a majority of his income seems to come from tours.

Closer Weekly notes that he embarked on three Garth Brooks World Tours from 1993 to 1994, 1996 to 1998 and, most recently, 2014 to 2017. In fact, touring years are when Brooks is believed to earn his reputation as one of the highest-paid country artists on the planet. However, the estimated $90 million per year can fluctuate at times when he is not on the road. In 2018, for example, following the conclusion of his three-year tour, Forbes reports that Brooks raked in an estimated $45.5 million.

Brooks has implied that he doesn’t plan to stop performing his music live and is itching to get back on stage once the coronavirus pandemic is behind us.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

“Ain’t nobody on this planet who misses it more than me. That’s your gas,” he told the Star Tribune in November 2020. “When I retired to be home with the girls [his three school-age daughters for nearly 10 years in 2001] or taking a year off your band and crew need to get fueled back up, those are things you can live with. But when you were on a roll and someone else throws the red light up on you like COVID has, that’s hard to take. But at the same time, I can’t b---- about it because people are suffering really, really bad.”