What is a conspiracy charge?

A person is charged with conspiracy when he or she collaborates with one or more people to commit or attempt to commit a crime.

According to justia.com, “Conspiracy is also unique in that, unlike attempt, a defendant can be charged with both conspiracy to commit a crime, and the crime itself if the crime is completed.”

A conspiracy only occurs when at least two people are involved and all people committing the intention had a “mutual understanding” of the crime and were intent on doing so, according to the site.

Lastly, depending on the state, the act is typically only considered conspiracy if it involves an “overt act.”

Just Thursday, Justice Department officials announced that a once-powerful lobbyist named Jack Abramoff, who spent time in federal prison for fraud and corruption, had agreed to plead guilty to criminal conspiracy charges, among others.

Abramoff and a co-conspirator are accused of making a series of false statements to potential investors about a cryptocurrency called AML Bitcoin, including that the government of Panama and the Panama Canal Authority were in talks to adopt the cryptocurrency for canal transit payments, officials said.

