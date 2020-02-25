What are the highest paying fast food jobs?

When it comes to the highest-paid managers in the fast-food industry, Taco Bell leads the pack, according to data from Glassdoor which analyzed 10 major players in the fast-food industry.

Earlier this year, the California-based chain, which serves a variety of Mexican and Tex-Mex foods, upped the ante by enticing those with a $100,000 salary. In January, the company announced it will begin testing the six-figure salary for general managers of company-owned stores in select U.S. markets this year. The brand also announced it will offer 24 hours of paid sick time each calendar year for all corporate-owned restaurant employees.

Comparatively, when it comes to paying cashiers, McDonald's leads with $10 per hour, according to the data. In 2018, the fast-food giant unveiled its new headquarters in Chicago, a move company officials say is intended to attract top talent.

The goal of the test “is to enhance restaurant performance, boost morale and satisfaction while supporting recruitment and retention,” Ferril Onyett, Taco Bell senior director of global training and international human resources, previously said in a statement to FOX Business. “We want our restaurants to grow and [we are] looking out for our managers is one of the main ways to accomplish that.”

Glassdoor reviewed the average salaries across the country based on U.S. salary reviews submitted by current or former employees on Glassdoor as of Feb 21. These averages are publicly available on Glassdoor.

Here are the ten fast-food chains whose data was obtained by Glassdoor and shared with FOX Business.

Taco Bell

General manager: $56,075 average base pay.

Cashier: $9 per hour average base pay.

Burger King (Parent company: Restaurant Brands International)

Resultant general manager: $45,000 average base pay.

Cashier: $9 per hour average base pay.

KFC (Parent company: Yum! Brands)

Restaurant manager: $42,382 average base pay.

Cashier: $9 per hour average base pay.

Popeyes (Parent company: Restaurant Brands International)

General manager: $44,446 average base pay.

Cashier: $9 per hour average base pay.

Subway

General manager: $35,547 average base pay.

Sandwich artist: $9 per hour average base pay.

Domino's Pizza

General manager: $45,046 average base pay.

Delivery driver: $8 per hour average base pay.

McDonald's

General manager: $48,657 average base pay.

Cashier: $10 per hour average base pay.

Wendy's

General manager: $55,939 average base pay.

Cashier: $9 per hour average base pay.

Chick-fil-A

General manager: $53,285 average base pay.

Cashier: $9 per hour average base pay.

Arby's

General manager: $48,245 average base pay.

Cashier: $8 per hour.

This story contains material from the previous FOX Business reports. The Associated Press contributed to this report.